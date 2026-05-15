Zelenskyy’s PR advisor, Petrov, posted 80,000 hryvnias in bail for Yermak

Volodymyr Petrov, Zelenskyy’s PR manager, posted 80,000 hryvnias in bail for Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office.

He announced this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

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He explained how to post bail correctly and shared a screenshot.

Journalist Alona Lunkova asked how much Petrov had posted for Yermak, to which he replied, "80,000 hryvnias."

Read more: There are no people in "SN" faction willing to post bail for Yermak. Is it only to come to court to gloat, - Bezuhla

Yermak is suspected in the "Dynasty" case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak under suspicion. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the ‘Dynasty’ cooperative

NABU stated that the participants in the "Dynasty project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for personal use. Each house covered an area of around 1,000 square metres, and the cost of a single house was approximately $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3 and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksiy Chernyshov set up a front company to place the orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, construction did not stop but actually continued at an even faster pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty", the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and property from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. The NABU and SAPO also carried out an inspection of the cottage complex.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the allegations were groundless.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only a flat and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized land plots and unfinished properties belonging to ‘Dynasty’.

Yermak links the notification of the charges against him by the NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On 14 May, a preventive measure was imposed on Yermak – he was remanded in custody with bail set at 140 million hryvnias.

Read more: Zhelezniak asks SSU to investigate whether Yermak’s "fortune-teller" has ties to Russian intelligence agencies