There are no people in "SP" faction willing to post bail for Yermak. Is it only to come to court to gloat, - Bezuhla

MP Mariana Bezuhla says that no one in the "Servant of the People" (SP) faction is willing to post bail for former Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak.

She made this statement in a comment to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I haven't really been involved in the discussions, but as far as I can tell, people aren't interested. Maybe they'd come to court just to gloat, but I don't think anyone will actually do that," she said.

What happened before?

In November 2025, Bezuhla claimed that "Zelenskyy's mind had been usurped by Yermak."

According to the MP, Yermak blocked her on the messaging app.

See also: Zheleznyak asks the SBU to investigate possible ties between "fortune-teller" Yermak and Russian intelligence agencies

Yermak is a suspect in the "Dynasty" case

As a reminder, on the evening of May 11, NABU and the SAPO announced that they had placed Andriy Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, under investigation. According to the investigation, between 2021 and 2025, over 460 million hryvnias were laundered through a scheme involving the "Dynasty" cooperative.

The NABU reported that the participants in the "Dynasty Project" agreed to build four private residences on the plots for their personal use. Each house had an area of approximately 1,000 square meters, and the cost of a single house was about $2 million. These houses were designated R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, featuring a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The bulk of the construction was financed with funds obtained through criminal means. To this end, individuals under the control of Oleksiy Chernyshov also set up a front company to place the orders.

After the full-scale invasion began, construction did not stop but actually picked up pace. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and operate in multiple shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

Following media reports about "Dynasty," the owners of the residences attempted to remove the land and real estate from potential seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court placed a seizure order on the land plots and five unfinished "Dynasty" properties. Additionally, NABU and the SAPO conducted an inspection of the cottage community.

The Office of the President, commenting on the allegations, stated that the legal proceedings are still ongoing, so it is too early to make any assessments at this time.

Yermak's attorney, Ihor Fomin, also stated that the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak declined to comment on the allegations and noted that he owns no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and unfinished properties belonging to "Dynasty."

Yermak attributes the notice of suspicion he received from NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies."

On May 14, Yermak was subjected to a preventive measure—he was taken into custody with bail set at 140 million hryvnia.

Read more: Case against Yermak is set-up. Zhelezniak is instigator, - lawyer Fomin