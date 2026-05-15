Case against Yermak is frame-up. Zhelezniak is behind it, - lawyer Fomin. VIDEO

Ihor Fomin, the lawyer for Andrii Yermak, the former head of the President’s Office, stated during a television broadcast that the case against his client is politically motivated.

According to Censor.NET, a video clip was posted on his Facebook page by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

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During the interview, the presenter asked the lawyer whether he considered the case to be politically motivated and who might be behind it. In response, the lawyer stated that, in his opinion, the case was political in nature.

When the journalist asked who exactly might be the "mastermind":

"Well, Mr Zhelezniak, I watched... Perhaps he is also behind it. Certainly," the lawyer said.

The host then asked again:

"Zhelezniak is behind it?"

To which the lawyer replied:

"Well, he says he filed the complaint and is now asking for 12 years. Why wouldn’t he be behind it?"

Read also on "Censor.NET": Yermak’s lawyer paid for him to have a better cell in the detention centre, – media

Yermak is suspected in the "Dynasty" case