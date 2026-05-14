Yermak’s lawyer paid for upgraded cell for him in pre-trial detention center – media

Former head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, who was remanded in custody on 14 May, is being held in a paid cell at a pre-trial detention center.

His lawyer, Ihor Fomin, said this on Suspilne Novyny, Censor.NET reports.

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Yermak in pre-trial detention center

The public broadcaster’s presenter mentioned journalist Mykhailo Tkach’s statement that Yermak was being held at the pre-trial detention center, but not in a cell, rather in one of the offices. Fomin said he could not confirm whether Yermak was in a cell or another room at the pre-trial detention center.

"No one knows where [Yermak] is being held. This is not normal. I know that we paid for a cell for him there, so he is probably there. I personally paid for it," the lawyer said.

Asked to clarify how much money had already been raised for the bail (of 140 million hryvnias) for the former head of the Office of the President, Yermak’s lawyer said people continued to send money, but he had no confirmation of how much had already been credited. According to him, Fomin does not have copies of the payment orders. He said he "hopes for at least 50% of the amount."

Read more: Yermak may lose right to practice law over violation – media

Suspicion against Yermak in the Dynasty case

As a reminder, on the evening of 11 May, NABU and SAPO served a notice of suspicion on former Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak. According to the investigation, more than UAH 460 million was legalised from 2021 to 2025 through a scheme involving the Dynasty cooperative.

NABU said the participants in the Dynasty project agreed to build four private residences on the land plots for personal use. Each house had an area of about 1,000 square metres, and each was worth about US$2 million. The houses were referred to as R1, R2, R3, and R4. They also agreed to build a shared estate, R0, with a spa area, a swimming pool, and a gym.

The main part of the construction was financed with funds obtained by criminal means. Persons controlled by Oleksii Chernyshov also created a front company for this purpose, which placed orders.

After the start of the full-scale invasion, the construction did not stop and even continued more actively. Chernyshov demanded that the builders work faster and in several shifts. Yermak oversaw the construction of his residence.

After media publications about Dynasty, the owners of the residences tried to remove the land and real estate from possible seizure. However, the High Anti-Corruption Court seized the land plots and five unfinished Dynasty properties. NABU and SAPO also inspected the cottage estate.

Commenting on the suspicion, the Office of the President said procedural actions were still ongoing, so it was too early to make any assessments.

Yermak’s lawyer, Ihor Fomin, also said the suspicion was unfounded.

Yermak refused to comment on the suspicion and said he had no houses, only an apartment and a car.

It is known that the High Anti-Corruption Court has seized the land plots and unfinished Dynasty properties.

Yermak has linked the notice of suspicion served on him by NABU to "public pressure on law enforcement agencies".

On May 14, a preventive measure was chosen for Yermak: he was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 140 million.

Read more: Member of the supervisory boards of "Oschadbank" and "Ukrnafta," and Yermak’s business partner, Tapanova, will post 8 million hryvnias in bail on his behalf