Fedorov on his resignation: Reason is linked to procurement, I have stepped on the toes of many people

Former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has stated that the real reason for his resignation was the reform of defence procurement, rather than a conflict with the military leadership.

He spoke about this in an interview with "Ukrainska Pravda", reports Censor.NET.

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Fedorov revealed the real reasons behind his resignation

"The reason, which is linked to procurement, to tenders, and to the fact that we began to overhaul processes in this area – this caused great dissatisfaction among many people, who began to constantly exert influence and spread negativity not only around the president, but also across the media landscape as a whole," said the former minister.

Fedorov stated that he was not fighting against specific individuals or groups, but was seeking to change the system itself. Among his main objectives, he cited the launch of tenders, the restructuring of management within the Ministry of Defence, and a new approach to staff recruitment in line with the reform objectives.

According to the former minister, he viewed pressure from various quarters as part of the process and believed that, to resolve the problems, it was first and foremost necessary to change the fundamental principles governing the ministry’s operations.

Furthermore, the former defence minister emphasised that in April he had warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy about a possible smear campaign.

"But sometime in April, I warned the President: look, people will come to you now and say that there’s something wrong with me, that I have political ambitions, that I own drone companies, that I’ve disrupted certain processes, and so on. You must cross-check this information with me, because I’ve stepped on the toes of many people and companies. And this is where I need your support. You can see that Ukraine’s largest Telegram channels have been bought out and have started working purely against me and my team. Criminal cases have begun to emerge involving people who work with me. Ultimately, we can see that this has led to a change of government and to the fact that I am no longer in office," said Fedorov.

Fedorov’s resignation

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