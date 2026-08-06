Defence Forces struck two Russian oil refineries and military vessels in Black Sea, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The defence forces have carried out further long-range strikes against Russian military and industrial targets. Two oil refineries, as well as military boats and vessels belonging to the shadow fleet in the Black Sea, were also hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

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"Today, our long-range strikes have once again succeeded in curbing Russia’s oil revenues, which it uses to fund the war and the killing of Ukrainians," the post reads.

The President noted that the Ukrainian military had struck the aggressor’s targets more than 1,300 kilometres from the front line.

Two oil refineries were hit

According to Zelenskyy, the "Bashneft-Novoyl" oil refinery in Bashkortostan was hit.

In addition, in the Yaroslavl region, nearly 700 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, Ukrainian forces struck the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery.

Military boats and shadow fleet vessels were hit

The President also reported on successful strikes by the Ukrainian military in the Black Sea.

According to him, the Defence Forces struck two Russian military patrol boats, as well as vessels belonging to the so-called ‘shadow fleet’, which Russia uses to export oil in circumvention of international sanctions.

The Head of State thanked the Ukrainian military for developing long-range capabilities, emphasising that such operations strengthen Ukraine’s diplomatic position.

Read more: Two Russian oil refineries and command and control facilities for attack UAVs in TOT were struck by Defence Forces

"Today, our long-range sanctions have once again succeeded in curbing Russia’s oil revenues, which it uses to finance the war and the killing of Ukrainians… I thank all the soldiers of the Defence Forces who are systematically developing our long-range capabilities and thereby strengthening the prospects for diplomacy. Russia must choose peace," Zelenskyy stated.