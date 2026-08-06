Two Russian oil refineries and command and control facilities for attack UAVs in TOT were struck by Defence Forces

On 5 August and during the night of 5–6 August, the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of key targets belonging to the Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Oil refinery

On the night of 6 August, the ‘Slavneft-Yanos’ oil refinery in Yaroslavl (Yaroslavl Oblast, the Russian Federation) was attacked.

"A strike on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the premises – three separate fires have been confirmed. The extent of the damage is being assessed," the statement reads.

Meanwhile, on 5 August, the "Bashneft-Novoyl" oil refinery in Ufa (Republic of Bashkortostan, Russian Federation) was hit.

A strike on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on the premises. Preliminary reports indicate that a combined processing unit and the L-35-11/1000 catalytic reforming unit were hit.

Read more: Drone attack on Yaroslavl: "Slavneft-YANOS" refinery may have been targeted. VIDEO

Other strikes

"In addition, the destruction of two ground-based relay stations for controlling ‘Geran’/‘Gerbera’-type strike UAVs in the areas of Zaliznyi Port in the Kherson region and Olenivka (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) has been confirmed. These were used by the enemy to ensure continuous control of unmanned aerial vehicles," the General Staff added.

Watch more: Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don: petrol station and cars were on fire. VIDEO