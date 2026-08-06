Drone attack on Yaroslavl: "Slavneft-YANOS" refinery may have been targeted. VIDEO

On the night of 6 August, drones attacked the Russian city of Yaroslavl. One of the targets may have been the ‘Slavneft-YANOS’ oil refinery.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the Russian authorities and monitoring organisations.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Mikhail Yevraev, Governor of the Yaroslavl Region, stated that the region had come under attack from Ukrainian drones. In response to the threat, the authorities temporarily closed the road leading out of Yaroslavl towards Moscow.

Reports of drones flying overhead, a series of explosions and plumes of smoke over the city were circulating on local Telegram channels.

The Yaroslavl oil refinery may have been targeted

According to Russian public groups, the drones may have targeted the Yaroslavl oil refinery.

Meanwhile, the publication Astra reported that, according to OSINT analysis, the drones struck the "Slavneft-YANOS" oil refinery. According to the publication, this facility has already been targeted at least six times.

What is known about the facility?

"Slavneft-YANOS" (Yaroslavnefteorgsintez) is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries and the largest in the north of the country. It is located in the city of Yaroslavl, approximately 280 km from Moscow.

The refinery produces a wide range of petroleum products:

motor petrol;

diesel fuel;

aviation kerosene;

fuel oil;

bitumen;

lubricants and base oils;

paraffins and other petrochemical products.

"Slavneft-YANOS" supplies fuel to the Central and North-Western Federal Districts of the Russian Federation.

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