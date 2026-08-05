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Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don: petrol station and cars were on fire. VIDEO
Explosions were heard overnight in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. A fire broke out at a petrol station.
This has been reported by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.
Details
Initially, the media reported an attack on a petrol station.
Subsequently, according to media reports, the police in Rostov-on-Don issued a warrant for the arrest of Oleksiy Ryzhikov, a native of the occupied city of Melitopol. According to the investigation, he was filling fuel containers directly in his car at a petrol station in the Northern District, after which he left the vehicle without ensuring it was safe.
This resulted in a fire.
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