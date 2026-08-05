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News Video Explosions in Russia
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Explosions were heard in Rostov-on-Don: petrol station and cars were on fire. VIDEO

Explosions were heard overnight in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. A fire broke out at a petrol station.

This has been reported by Russian media, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

Initially, the media reported an attack on a petrol station. 

Subsequently, according to media reports, the police in Rostov-on-Don issued a warrant for the arrest of Oleksiy Ryzhikov, a native of the occupied city of Melitopol. According to the investigation, he was filling fuel containers directly in his car at a petrol station in the Northern District, after which he left the vehicle without ensuring it was safe. 

This resulted in a fire.

See also: Export terminal in Rostov, a bridge in Henichesk and occupiers’ depots in Crimea and Luhansk Oblast have been hit, according to the General Staff

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gas station (93) explosion (1761) Russia (14220) Rostov region (19)
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