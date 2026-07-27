Export terminal in Rostov, bridge in Henichesk and occupiers’ depots in Crimea and Luhansk region have been hit, - General Staff

On the night of 27 July 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic capabilities of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck an export terminal in Rostov-on-Don in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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What are the consequences?

It is reported that a strike on the facility was recorded, followed by a fire on its premises.

Other lesions

In addition, a ground-based relay station used to control ‘Geran’/‘Gerbera’-type attack UAVs in the Zaliznyi Port area of the Kherson region has been hit.

The relay station enhances the range, stability and control quality of the attack drones used by the enemy to strike targets within Ukraine.

In addition, Ukrainian troops struck a road bridge across the Henichesk Strait in the Kherson region, which the enemy uses for military logistics in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

Strikes were also carried out against the occupiers’ repair unit in Kadiivka, a fuel and lubricants depot in Simeikine, Luhansk region, and a logistics depot in Perevalne (Autonomous Republic of Crimea).

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces will continue to systematically carry out measures aimed at putting an end to the Russian Federation’s armed aggression," the General Staff emphasises.

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