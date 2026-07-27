Belgorod came under massive drone attack: buildings belonging to FSB and Ministry of Internal Affairs are believed to have been hit. VIDEO

On the night of 27 July, Belgorod came under a massive drone attack. A series of explosions rocked the city, followed by fires and power and water cuts in some areas.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Russian Telegram channels.

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According to OSINT communities, strikes were recorded on FSB and Ministry of Internal Affairs buildings – fires broke out there, and repeated explosions could be heard.

The Belgorod Region Operational Headquarters confirmed the attack, stating that following the strikes, several flats in a high-rise block caught fire, as did more than 15 parked cars.

In addition, several blocks of flats were damaged. One detached house was partially destroyed.

There were also reports of power and water supply disruptions in some parts of the city. The extent of the damage to public infrastructure is currently being assessed.

Watch more: Russian man films nighttime drone attack on Wildberries warehouse in Krasnodar: "It’s flying, can you hear it? Those are missiles flying". VIDEO

What led up to this?

On the night of 26 July 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces struck a number of important military and military-economic targets belonging to the enemy. In particular, the following were struck: