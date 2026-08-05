Supply of air defense missiles to Ukraine has decreased threefold, although partners have missiles, - Zelenskyy

Today, August 5, 2026, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with our military, the Ministry of Defense, and teams from the Security Service of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate, and the Office.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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The Situation on the Front Lines

In particular, Zelenskyy heard reports from Mykhailo Drapaty, Ihor Skybyuk, and Yevhen Khmara on the situation at the front and key supply needs.

"The focus right now, of course, is on Kostiantynivka and Sloviansk. Mykhailo (Drapatiy. — Ed.) reported on the capabilities and potential of the units deployed in the area, as well as the key objectives and tasks being carried out. Yevhen Khmara identified the urgent needs for drones and funding that must be met immediately. We determined which of our active measures will be implemented in the Donetsk region and certain other sections of the front. I am grateful to all units for their resilience. We also discussed personnel issues within the Armed Forces of Ukraine," he noted.

Watch more: Zelenskyy’s war plan is called ’2–3 weeks’, and he sacked person with realistic plan from Ministry of Defence, - Kaleniuk. VIDEO

Protection Against Attacks by the Russian Federation

According to the head of state, during the meeting, a plan was established for additional steps to protect infrastructure facilities in Ukraine.

"This year, unfortunately, deliveries of anti-ballistic missiles from our partners have decreased significantly. The number of air defense missiles being supplied has dropped by two-thirds compared to 2025. And this applies not only to this summer but to the entire first half of 2026. Our partners do have missiles. It is important, however, that the necessary political decisions be made regarding supplies and the acceleration of production processes, particularly localization in Ukraine. This is what can provide tangible support not only for our country but also for the global protection of human life," the president emphasized.

Business Assistance

Today, he also heard a report from Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretskyi. Together with representatives of the Ukrainian business community, the prime minister will propose measures to support entrepreneurial and logistics activities in Ukraine.

Read: Ukraine urgently needs air defense missiles and tougher sanctions against Russia, says Zelenskyy

Attacks on Russia

They also discussed in detail with the military, intelligence, and special services our priorities for August regarding long-term sanctions against Russia.

"Operations targeting Russian oil facilities and refineries are ongoing. The cost of prolonging the war will continue to rise for the aggressor. It is important that sanctions imposed by our partners against Russia reinforce our long-term influence. We will discuss this with key countries. There are additional measures that should be implemented as part of our sanctions policy. Thank you to everyone who is helping!" the head of state concluded.

What led up to this?