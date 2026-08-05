Zelenskyy’s war plan is called ’2–3 weeks’, and he sacked person with realistic plan from Ministry of Defence, - Kaleniuk. VIDEO

For the fifth year running, Ukraine has been living in anticipation of ‘2–3 weeks’, whilst the authorities lack a realistic war plan.

This was stated by Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Details

"Under a barrage of rockets last night, I realised that Zelenskyy’s war plan is called ‘2–3 weeks’. And whilst in spring 2022 it sounded like ‘in 2–3 weeks we’ll be in Crimea’, now it’s ‘2–3 weeks and Shtilerman will build our ballistic programme’, ‘2–3 weeks and we’ll force Russia to sign some sort of peace agreement’…

That’s how we’ve been living for the past five years now, relying on 2–3 weeks. Zelenskyy sacked the only person in the government who had a realistic war plan from the Ministry of Defence," she noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy after massive strike: Partners who are not ready to help with air defense may impose sanctions

What led up to this?

See more: Kaleniuk on protest in Kyiv: President must stop "pissing in people’s eyes" and explain real reason for Fedorov’s dismissal. PHOTOS