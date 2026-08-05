Zelenskyy’s war plan is called ’2–3 weeks’, and he sacked person with realistic plan from Ministry of Defence, - Kaleniuk. VIDEO
For the fifth year running, Ukraine has been living in anticipation of ‘2–3 weeks’, whilst the authorities lack a realistic war plan.
This was stated by Daria Kaleniuk, executive director of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, as reported by Censor.NET.
Details
"Under a barrage of rockets last night, I realised that Zelenskyy’s war plan is called ‘2–3 weeks’. And whilst in spring 2022 it sounded like ‘in 2–3 weeks we’ll be in Crimea’, now it’s ‘2–3 weeks and Shtilerman will build our ballistic programme’, ‘2–3 weeks and we’ll force Russia to sign some sort of peace agreement’…
That’s how we’ve been living for the past five years now, relying on 2–3 weeks. Zelenskyy sacked the only person in the government who had a realistic war plan from the Ministry of Defence," she noted.
What led up to this?
- As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
- Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.
- In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.
- It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
- Bodies were found on a railway platform in the Brovary district.
- It was also reported that last night the enemy dealt a devastating blow to the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.
- According to the Air Force, Russia fired 28 missiles and 115 UAVs at Ukraine: air defence forces managed to shoot down 98 drones.
- As of 10.30 on 5 August, 17 people had been killed and 34 wounded as a result of Russian ballistic strikes on Kyiv and the surrounding region.
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