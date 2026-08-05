Russia launched 28 "Zircons" and "Iskanders" at Ukraine: not a single missile was shot down. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of August 5, Russian occupiers fired 28 missiles of various types and 115 UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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What did Russia use to attack?

The Russians launched 4 Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles from the Kursk and Rostov regions, as well as 24 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk and Kursk regions.

115 UAVs were launched from the following locations: Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel in the Russian Federation; and the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Gvardeyskoye in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The main focus of the attack was the Kyiv region.

See more: Russian strike on "Epicentre": tile production facility destroyed, two warehouses demolished; one person killed and others injured. PHOTO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 98 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas models, as well as other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Missile strikes and 17 attack UAVs were recorded at 26 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 6 locations.

The enemy attack is currently ongoing, and there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

What led up to this?