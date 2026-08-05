Russia launched 28 "Zircons" and "Iskanders" at Ukraine: not a single missile was shot down. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of August 5, Russian occupiers fired 28 missiles of various types and 115 UAVs at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.
What did Russia use to attack?
The Russians launched 4 Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles from the Kursk and Rostov regions, as well as 24 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles from the Bryansk and Kursk regions.
115 UAVs were launched from the following locations: Kursk, Millerovo, and Orel in the Russian Federation; and the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk and Gvardeyskoye in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
The main focus of the attack was the Kyiv region.
How did the air defense system perform?
As of 8:30 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 98 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas models, as well as other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.
Missile strikes and 17 attack UAVs were recorded at 26 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 6 locations.
The enemy attack is currently ongoing, and there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.
What led up to this?
- As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are injuries, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
- Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.
- In the Kyiv region, warehouses and businesses in three districts are on fire following an attack by the Russian Federation.
- It was later reported that 14 people were killed and 27 were injured as a result of the Russian Federation’s attack on the Kyiv region.
- The bodies were discovered on a train platform in the Brovary district.
- It was also reported that last night the enemy launched a devastating attack on the production and logistics infrastructure of the company "Epicenter."
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