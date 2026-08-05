Russian strike on "Epicentre": tile production facility destroyed, two warehouses demolished; one person killed and others injured. PHOTO

Last night, the enemy launched a devastating attack on the production and logistics infrastructure of the company ‘Epicentre’.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the company.

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An employee has been killed

As noted, an employee – a young man with his whole life ahead of him – was killed. Strategic logistics facilities have been destroyed. In effect, one of Ukraine’s largest ceramic tile production facilities has been lost.

As a result of a massive missile strike, the enemy simultaneously hit two of the company’s key logistics complexes.

In Kyiv, the logistics centre on Viskozna Street – one of the company’s key logistics facilities – was completely burnt down.

A company employee was killed at the logistics and production complex in Kalynivka. Three more colleagues were injured and are currently in hospital.







Two large warehouse complexes were completely destroyed by direct missile strikes. Another missile struck the production site of the "Epicentr Ceramic Corporation" factory directly. A powerful explosion destroyed all the production kilns, making it impossible for the plant to continue operating. Near the logistics complex, the car park for employees’ private vehicles was also completely destroyed – 20 cars were burnt to the ground.

"We have been forced to take an extremely difficult decision – to halt production at the Epicentr Ceramic Corporation factory. To prevent product shortages and ensure the continuity of supplies, production will initially be transferred to two of the company’s overseas facilities. At the same time, we are beginning preparations to launch production at another facility in Ukraine," the company stated.

Watch more: Russia has destroyed one of largest Class A logistics complexes near Kyiv. VIDEO

How long will it take to recover?

According to preliminary estimates, the full restoration of the destroyed production facilities will take at least one and a half years, and most likely around two years. That is why our top priority today is to swiftly relocate production abroad to ensure the company’s uninterrupted operation and fulfilment of its obligations to partners and consumers.

It is not yet possible to definitively assess the scale of the damage caused.

Read more: Russia has likely received new batch of ballistic missiles from DPRK: there is risk of increased attacks, - Reuters

What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.

Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.

In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.

It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

Read more: Consequences of Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 24 injured, fires contained. PHOTOS