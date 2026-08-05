Russia has destroyed one of largest Class A logistics complexes near Kyiv. VIDEO

During a massive night-time attack on the Kyiv region, Russian forces destroyed one of the largest Class A logistics complexes in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported on social media.

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Details

It is reported that the complex in question is located in the village of Chaiky near Kyiv.

Watch more: 14 people were killed and 27 injured as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?