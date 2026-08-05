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News Video Massive combined attack
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Russia has destroyed one of largest Class A logistics complexes near Kyiv. VIDEO

During a massive night-time attack on the Kyiv region, Russian forces destroyed one of the largest Class A logistics complexes in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported on social media.

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Details

It is reported that the complex in question is located in the village of Chaiky near Kyiv.

Watch more: 14 people were killed and 27 injured as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

What led up to this?

  • As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
  • Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.
  • In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.
  • It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.

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Kyiv region (1040) shoot out (18326) Buchanskyy district (114) Chayky (1)
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