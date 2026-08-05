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Russia has destroyed one of largest Class A logistics complexes near Kyiv. VIDEO
During a massive night-time attack on the Kyiv region, Russian forces destroyed one of the largest Class A logistics complexes in Ukraine.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported on social media.
Details
It is reported that the complex in question is located in the village of Chaiky near Kyiv.
What led up to this?
- As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.
- Overnight, the right bank of Kyiv was engulfed by numerous fires.
- In the Kyiv region, warehouses and industrial sites in three districts are on fire following the Russian attack.
- It later emerged that 14 people had been killed and 27 injured as a result of the Russian attack on the Kyiv region.
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