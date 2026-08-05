14 people were killed and 27 injured as result of Russian Federation’s attack on Kyiv region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Efforts are continuing to deal with the aftermath of a massive enemy attack in the Kyiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Numerous casualties

Unfortunately, 14 people were killed and 27 injured during the overnight enemy attack. All those injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

At present, State Emergency Service units are operating at four locations in the Brovary district, two in the Bucha district and one in the Fastiv district.

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Where are the consequences?

In the Brovary district, the attacks caused large-scale fires in warehouse buildings in the city of Brovary, the settlement of Velyka Dymerka, the village of Kvitneve and the village of Peremoha.

In the Fastiv district, a fire involving vehicles on the premises of one of the enterprises has been extinguished.

In the Bucha district, efforts are ongoing to extinguish a fire at a warehouse in the village of Chaiky. In the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka, a fire on the premises of a logistics company has been extinguished.

The air raid alert remains in force across the region. Rescue workers continue to operate under high-risk conditions, as the risk of further enemy strikes persists.

















Information is being updated continuously.

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Updated information

According to KRMA, the highest number of casualties was in the Brovary district, where nine people were killed. In the Bucha district, the enemy killed a further four civilians. Another person was killed in the Fastiv district.

What led up to this?