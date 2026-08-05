Massive Russian strike on the Kyiv region: warehouses and businesses are ablaze in three districts. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Efforts are continuing to deal with the aftermath of a massive enemy attack in the Kyiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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On the night of 5 August, Russian forces carried out yet another massive missile attack on the Kyiv region. Rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strikes.

Read more: Woman injured, house and warehouse damaged in drone attack on Kyiv region

Where is the damage?

Brovary district. The attack caused large-scale fires at logistics and warehouse complexes, manufacturing plants, retail outlets and other facilities.

Fastiv District. In the village of Kalynivka, a fire broke out on the premises of a business following an enemy strike. The fire has been extinguished.

Bucha District. Fires broke out at logistics complexes as a result of the enemy attack.

State Emergency Service units are continuing to extinguish the fires and are working at the sites of the enemy strikes.

Information regarding fatalities, casualties and other consequences of the attack is being verified.

See more: Rozetka warehouse attacked in Brovary, Kyiv region. PHOTO

Consequences









What led up to this?

As reported, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: fires have been reported in the city, there are casualties, and an ammonia leak has occurred.