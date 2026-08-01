Rozetka warehouse attacked in Brovary, Kyiv region. PHOTO

This morning, 1 August, Russian forces launched a ‘Shehed’ rocket attack on a Rozetka warehouse in the Kyiv region.

This was reported on Facebookby the company’s co-owner, Iryna Chechtokina, according to Censor.NET.

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New details

"This morning, a Shahed missile struck our warehouse. At the time, 270 people were working there. Sadly, our colleague Volodymyr Melnychenko was killed. Seven others are currently in hospital, one of whom is in a serious condition," the post reads.

See also: Rozetka warehouse damaged during missile attack on Kyiv; delivery delays possible. PHOTOS

The Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office has published photographs taken from a different angle, showing the same destroyed vehicles. The statement specifies that the strike took place in Brovary.

As noted by the prosecutor’s office, at around 11.28 am today, a 61-year-old man was killed in the town of Brovary as a result of an attack by an enemy rocket-powered unmanned aerial vehicle on the marketplace premises. A further six people were injured. One of the victims is in a critical condition with multiple injuries; the others are receiving outpatient treatment after receiving medical attention.

Thirteen cars were also damaged.







See also: Enemy attacks Kyiv region with drones: damage reported in Brovary

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russian drones had attacked warehouses in Brovary: one person was killed and three were injured.