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Enemy attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones: damage reported in Brovary

Drone attack damages property in Brovary, Kyiv region

The enemy continues to attack Kyiv Oblast with strike drones. This night, the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in the Brovary district.

Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Consequences

As noted, fragments of a downed target caused minor damage to a service balcony of an apartment block and two cars in Brovary. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Read more: Two people injured in drone attack in Brovary, - RMA

All emergency services are working at the sites.

"I thank our hunters from the Clean Sky project for their professional and coordinated work. Thanks to them, two dozen enemy drones were destroyed on the region’s borders, helping protect residents from far more serious consequences," the statement reads.

Background

See more: Houses and business damaged following attack by enemy drones in Brovary, Kyiv region. PHOTOS

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Brovary (51) Kyiv region (947) Shahed (1397) Brovarskyy district (49)
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