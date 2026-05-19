Enemy attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones: damage reported in Brovary
The enemy continues to attack Kyiv Oblast with strike drones. This night, the consequences of the enemy attack were recorded in the Brovary district.
Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
Consequences
As noted, fragments of a downed target caused minor damage to a service balcony of an apartment block and two cars in Brovary. Fortunately, no one was injured.
All emergency services are working at the sites.
"I thank our hunters from the Clean Sky project for their professional and coordinated work. Thanks to them, two dozen enemy drones were destroyed on the region’s borders, helping protect residents from far more serious consequences," the statement reads.
Background
- According to the Air Force, 180 of 209 enemy UAVs were neutralised in total.
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