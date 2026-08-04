Woman injured, house and warehouse damaged in drone attack on Kyiv region
A woman was injured in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian strike drone attack. A private house and a warehouse were also damaged.
This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
"Unfortunately, a woman was injured in the Brovary district as a result of another attack by enemy strike drones. She is receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.
A private house and a warehouse were also damaged.
"The air threat persists. We urge everyone not to ignore air-raid alerts and to remain in shelters or other safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the Regional Military Administration urged.
Background
- It was reported earlier that Russian forces were attacking Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of 4 August.
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