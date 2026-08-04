Woman injured, house and warehouse damaged in drone attack on Kyiv region

A woman was injured in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region as a result of a Russian strike drone attack. A private house and a warehouse were also damaged.

This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Unfortunately, a woman was injured in the Brovary district as a result of another attack by enemy strike drones. She is receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

A private house and a warehouse were also damaged.

See more: Rozetka warehouse attacked in Brovary, Kyiv region. PHOTO

"The air threat persists. We urge everyone not to ignore air-raid alerts and to remain in shelters or other safe places. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," the Regional Military Administration urged.

Background