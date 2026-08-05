Consequences of Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv: one person killed, 24 injured, fires contained. PHOTOS

On the night of 5 August, the enemy carried out a massive drone and ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. The Russian strike caused fires and destruction in the Obolon, Sviatoshyn, Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts of the capital.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Which districts were affected?

Obolon district: a fire broke out in a non-residential building at one address. One person was killed and three were injured.

Sviatoshynskyi district: as a result of enemy shelling, a fire broke out in the storage area of one of the shops.

Holosiivskyi district: Fires broke out at two locations in single-storey non-residential buildings. The fires have been extinguished. Four people were injured, two of whom were hospitalised. At another address, on the premises of an industrial enterprise, there was a minor ammonia leak. Rescue workers have shut off the valves. Fortunately, there is no threat to the public.

Desnianskyi District: a fire broke out in two non-residential buildings.

Read more: Russia has likely received new batch of ballistic missiles from DPRK: there is risk of increased attacks, - Reuters

Rescue workers and all relevant services are on the scene. Information regarding the casualties is being verified.





















As of 6.16, the number of casualties resulting from the enemy attack has risen to 15.

Fires in the Obolonskyi, Sviatoshynskyi and Desnianskyi districts have been brought under control. State Emergency Service units are continuing to deal with the aftermath of the shelling.

Read more: Up to 30 ballistic missiles at once: Russia has changed its tactics for strikes on Kyiv and is preparing attacks for the fall, - media

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of 6:35 a.m., 24 people are known to have been injured.

Emergency services are continuing to work to address the aftermath of last night’s enemy attack.

What led up to this?