Russia has likely received new batch of ballistic missiles from DPRK: there is risk of increased attacks, - Reuters

Russia has likely received a new batch of ballistic missiles from North Korea and may be stepping up their use in strikes against Ukraine. This is indicated by the resumption of the use of North Korean-made missiles after a hiatus of nearly a year.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reported this.

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According to the agency, Russia may have used one of the missiles it allegedly received from the DPRK during an attack on a village near Kryvyi Rih. An entire family was killed as a result of that strike.

Two Reuters sources noted that this may be the first instance of a North Korean ballistic missile being used in the war against Ukraine in nearly a year. In their view, the resumption of such strikes could indicate the arrival of a new shipment of weapons from North Korea and Moscow’s preparations for more intensive use of ballistic missiles.

What kind of missiles might Russia have used?

One of Reuters’ sources reported that Ukrainian radar systems detected trajectories during the attack that are characteristic of North Korean short-range ballistic missiles, specifically the KN-23 or KN-24.

However, the exact type of missile will be determined after an analysis of the debris found at the impact site is completed. According to the source, the analysis is still ongoing, but the available data already indicates a high probability that the missile in question was manufactured by North Korea.

How do the KN-23 and KN-24 differ?

Reuters notes that Russia had already used KN-23 and KN-24 missiles to attack Ukrainian territory in late 2023.

According to a military source cited by the agency, North Korean ballistic missiles have a longer range and a more powerful warhead compared to Russia’s Iskander missiles. At the same time, they are inferior in terms of guidance accuracy.

Which air defense systems can intercept them?

According to Reuters, a possible increase in the number of ballistic strikes will place an additional burden on Ukraine’s air defense system.

According to the agency’s sources, U.S.-made Patriot air defense missile systems remain the most effective means of intercepting such missiles.

Read more: Russia launched missile attack on Kryvyi Rih: there are injuries and damage (updated)