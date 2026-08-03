Up to 30 ballistic missiles at once: Russia has changed its tactics for strikes on Kyiv and is preparing attacks for the fall, - media

Photo: соцмережі

Russian occupation forces have changed their tactics for airstrikes on Kyiv and are likely to significantly intensify their attacks ahead of the fall and winter.

This is according to sources cited by RBC-Ukraine, as reported by Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Details

The enemy is increasingly carrying out simultaneous launches of up to 30 ballistic missiles. The calculation is based on the assumption that the Ukrainian air defense system will be unable to intercept such a large number of high-speed targets at once due to limited ammunition reserves.

It is expected that, with the onset of fall, the occupiers will combine ballistic missiles with cruise missiles and massive waves of "Shahed"-type attack drones.

According to available data, Russia produces about 66 ballistic missiles for the "Iskander-M" system and approximately 10 "Zircon" hypersonic missiles each month. These types of weapons are currently the main ones used in strikes on the capital.

In July, the enemy deployed more ballistic missiles against Ukraine than it is capable of producing in a single month, indicating the use of previously stockpiled reserves.

The Kremlin is actively scaling up production of new jet-powered drones, which is also a sign of preparations for more intensive air campaigns.

Experts note that the shift in tactics toward ballistic weapons and drones is aimed at depleting the allies’ air defense capabilities and destroying critical infrastructure before the start of the heating season.

See more: In first seven months of 2026, Russian Federation destroyed 37 petrol stations belonging to "Naftogaz" group. PHOTO