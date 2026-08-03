In first seven months of 2026, Russian Federation destroyed 37 petrol stations belonging to "Naftogaz" group. PHOTO

In the first seven months of 2026, 37 petrol stations belonging to the "Naftogaz" Group’s network were destroyed as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the group’s press office.

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Repeated strikes and destruction

Some of the facilities have been repaired and returned to operation. The rest have suffered critical damage and are currently out of service.

Since the start of the year, the enemy has attacked 32 UKRNAFTA petrol stations and five facilities belonging to "Ukrgazvydobuvannia". Russia has carried out repeated strikes on certain facilities – in particular, after repairs had been carried out and they had resumed operations.

Read more: Russia completely destroyed gas stations on Kharkiv-Poltava highway

Fuel supplies to frontline regions under threat

Petrol stations are part of the civilian infrastructure used by thousands of people every day. In frontline regions, the work of emergency services, public transport, medical staff and rescue workers depends on the availability of fuel. The enemy is well aware of this, which is why it is trying to make people’s lives more difficult and leave communities without critically needed resources. Despite the attacks, we are repairing facilities, getting them back up and running, and continuing to supply fuel, particularly to frontline areas," said Serhii Fedorenko, acting chairman of the board of Naftogaz of Ukraine.

The scale of losses since 2014

In total, since the start of Russian aggression in 2014, the state-owned UKRNAFTA network has lost 123 petrol stations. Of these, 67 remain in the temporarily occupied territories. The others were destroyed or ceased operations due to their proximity to the combat zone.

Despite constant shelling, the Naftogaz Group’s network of petrol stations continues to supply fuel to cities and communities. Particular attention is being paid to frontline regions, where a stable supply of fuel is critical for the work of rescue workers, medical staff and other emergency services.

Read more: Petrol stations in frontline regions may be designated as critical infrastructure – President’s Office

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Russia had destroyed over 200 petrol stations in Ukraine, but there is no fuel crisis.