Petrol stations in frontline regions may be designated as critical infrastructure – President’s Office

Petrol stations in frontline regions may be granted critical infrastructure status.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who held an off-site meeting in the Sumy region attended by the regional leadership, local government officials, military commanders and other representatives.

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Visit to the Sumy region

Representatives of the Defence Forces and agencies involved in keeping the region operational and dealing with the aftermath of the latest massive attacks delivered reports.

See more: Russian forces struck petrol station in Zhytomyr region: two people injured (updated). PHOTO

Anti-drone protection in the Sumy region

Russia is attacking petrol stations, large grocery stores, civilian vehicles on roads, residential neighbourhoods and other facilities essential to the functioning of communities.

In response to the changing situation, anti-drone protection is being further strengthened. The regional military administration and local communities have already protected more than 400 kilometres of roads in the Sumy region with anti-drone netting. Several hundred more kilometres are currently being equipped. Work continues around the clock.

See more: Occupiers attacked gas station in Zaporizhzhia: one person killed and three wounded, fire broke out. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Petrol stations in frontline regions as critical infrastructure

The participants discussed the possibility of designating petrol stations in frontline regions as critical infrastructure. This would allow additional resources to be allocated for their protection and ensure their uninterrupted operation.

Regional military administrations were instructed to work with local communities to increase financial, logistical and technical support for existing, newly formed and expanded air defence units in the region, including UAV crews and mobile fire groups.

Together with the military, a separate package of measures is being prepared to provide additional protection for the airspace.

Read more: Occupiers struck petrol station in Kharkiv with drone: two people were injured