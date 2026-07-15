Russian forces struck petrol station in Zhytomyr region: two people injured (updated). PHOTO

The enemy continues to terrorise the northern districts of the Zhytomyr region. This morning, one of the petrol stations in the Malyn district came under attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One person has been injured

One person is currently known to have been injured and is receiving treatment in the hospital. Rescue workers and emergency services personnel are working at the scene.

Residents have been urged to follow safety guidelines during an air raid alert

"We would like to remind citizens of the need to follow safety rules during an air raid alert, especially whilst at petrol stations. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones," said the regional governor.

See more: In Sloviansk, Russian FPV drone attacked lorry carrying fuel at petrol station. PHOTOS

Updated information

It was later reported that two people were injured in the enemy attack.