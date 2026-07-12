In Sloviansk, Russian FPV drone attacked lorry carrying fuel at petrol station. PHOTOS

In Sloviansk, Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone struck a lorry carrying flammable liquids at a petrol station during the day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported in a post by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Facebook.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Drone strike and fire at a petrol station

"The attack caused a fire and a fuel spill in the surrounding area," the post states.

Rescue workers quickly dealt with the aftermath of the strike and prevented the fuel from spreading over a large area.

The fire has been extinguished.

See more: Russia launched massive attack on Kramatorsk district: 7 dead, over 20 wounded. PHOTOS