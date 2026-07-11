Russia launched massive attack on Kramatorsk district: 7 dead, over 20 wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, on 10 July 2026, Russian forces launched intensive attacks on the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
According to the Regional Military Administration, private homes were damaged in Svyatogorsk. A car was damaged in the Mykolaiv community. In Sloviansk, two people were injured, and seven private homes, an administrative building, a shop, a petrol station, and five cars were damaged; in Bilbasivka, three people were injured. In Kramatorsk, seven people were injured, and a car was damaged; in Bilenke, five people were killed, and seven were injured, whilst in Shabelkivka, two people were killed.
It is also reported that a private house was damaged in Oleksandrivka. In Novodonetsk, a private house, an administrative building, and two cars were damaged; in Spasko-Mykhailivka, an administrative building and six garages were damaged; in Kuritsyne, a car was damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was injured, and a high-rise block was damaged; in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was injured.
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