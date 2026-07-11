Russia launched massive attack on Kramatorsk district: 7 dead, over 20 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 10 July 2026, Russian forces launched intensive attacks on the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

According to the Regional Military Administration, private homes were damaged in Svyatogorsk. A car was damaged in the Mykolaiv community. In Sloviansk, two people were injured, and seven private homes, an administrative building, a shop, a petrol station, and five cars were damaged; in Bilbasivka, three people were injured. In Kramatorsk, seven people were injured, and a car was damaged; in Bilenke, five people were killed, and seven were injured, whilst in Shabelkivka, two people were killed.

It is also reported that a private house was damaged in Oleksandrivka. In Novodonetsk, a private house, an administrative building, and two cars were damaged; in Spasko-Mykhailivka, an administrative building and six garages were damaged; in Kuritsyne, a car was damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was injured, and a high-rise block was damaged; in Oleksievo-Druzhkivka, one person was injured.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: occupiers carried out 1,293 strikes, one dead and 10 wounded. PHOTOS

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