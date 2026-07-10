Day in Donetsk region: occupiers carried out 1,293 strikes, one dead and 10 wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, 11 settlements in the Donetsk region came under fire from the Russian Federation. A total of 52 civilian structures were damaged, including 17 residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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Kramatorsk District

In Druzhkivka, an enemy FPV drone killed a civilian. In total, the town came under fire four times – two blocks of flats, a detached house and a civilian car were damaged.

In Kramatorsk, the Russians carried out 17 strikes using various types of UAVs – wounding three people and damaging eight private homes, a shop, a cultural venue, a utility building, three petrol stations and 10 civilian vehicles.

Three people were injured in Komyshuvas, and two civilian cars were damaged by strikes from FPV drones.

In Malotaranivka, two residents were injured, and a private house, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

One person was injured in Krasnotorets, and two private homes and a car were damaged.

An FPV drone strike left one person injured in Novoselivka, and a private house and a car were damaged.

Russian forces struck Sloviansk with three FPV drones, damaging a private house, a petrol station and a civilian car.

Two ambulances and a civilian car were damaged in Novodonetsk as a result of drone attacks.

In Kuritsyne, Russia dropped three "KAB-250" bombs, causing damage to a business premises.

Read also on "Censor.NET": A day in Donetsk Oblast: Russia carried out over 1,220 strikes in 24 hours, leaving four dead and seven wounded. Photo report

The aftermath of the attack







