Day in Donetsk region: Russia carried out over 1,220 strikes in past day, leaving four dead and seven wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have carried out 1,226 strikes on the Donetsk region. Four people were killed, and a further seven were injured. Forty-one civilian targets were damaged, including 23 residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the regional police.

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Kramatorsk district

In Kramatorsk, an enemy FPV drone killed a civilian who was in a car. In total, the city came under eight strikes; one block of flats and four private houses, a shopping centre, a petrol station, and two civilian cars were damaged.



The Russians struck Druzhkivka five times, including with two "KAB-250" bombs – three residents were killed and six were injured. Seven private homes and a moped were damaged.



One person was injured in Sloviansk. Eight strikes were recorded in the town, mainly from drones. One block of flats and two private houses, an administrative building, a shop, an outbuilding, a railway track, and a car were damaged.



In Bilenke, a private house was damaged; in Malotaranivka, a private house and a petrol station; in Petrivka Persha, four private homes; in Mykhailivka, a private house and a car; and in Spasko-Mykhailivka, a lorry.

Read more: Russia dropped FAB on house in Druzhkivka: three people were killed and two were injured

Consequences of the attacks











