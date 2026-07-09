Russia dropped FAB on house in Druzhkivka: three people were killed and two were injured

In Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, three people were killed and two others were injured as a result of an airstrike by Russian forces on a private home.

According to Censor.NET, this information is contained in a statement from the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

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FAB strike on a house: dead and wounded

The prosecutor’s office noted that on July 8, 2026, Russian forces attacked the city using a FAB-250 aerial bomb equipped with a UMPC module.

"On July 8, 2026, Russian forces attacked Druzhkivka using a FAB-250 with a UMPC module. The munition struck a private home. As a result of the airstrike, two women aged 71 and 74 and a 56-year-old man were killed under the rubble," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, two women, aged 46 and 79, were injured. They were diagnosed with blast injuries, shrapnel wounds, fractures, bruises, and traumatic shock. The victims received medical care.

The prosecutor’s office added that a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the commission of a war crime under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier it was reported that on the afternoon of July 8, the occupiers struck a gas station in Kramatorsk with a drone.

Read more: Russian FAB-250 bombs strike Sloviansk: 9 people injured