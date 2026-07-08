Occupiers hit gas station in Kramatorsk with drone. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched another attack on the Donetsk region during the day on July 8 and hit a civilian infrastructure facility.

This was reported on Facebook by the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

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Enemy drone hit gas station

A fire broke out at the gas station. Emergency service workers from the city immediately went to the scene to fight the fire. Rescuers quickly arrived at the gas station and completely extinguished the blaze.

The agency officially reported the consequences of the incident:

"Russian troops continue to attack civilian infrastructure in the Donetsk region. Today, a Russian FPV drone once again struck one of the gas stations in Kramatorsk," the emergency workers added.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: 19 people injured, Russia has attacked region more than 1,250 times. PHOTOS

The spread of the fire was stopped in time

Thanks to the professional and swift actions of the fire brigade, a serious disaster was avoided. Employees of the State Emergency Service managed to stop the fire in time and prevented it from spreading to other structures and tanks at the gas station.

According to the rescue service, there were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the incident at the gas station.

It was previously reported that Russia has intensified its KAB strikes on Sumy: there have already been 16 attacks since the start of July.

See more: Russian forces attacked Odesa region with drones: three petrol stations and energy facility were hit. PHOTO