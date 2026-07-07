Day in Donetsk Oblast: 19 people injured, Russia has attacked region more than 1,250 times. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out 1,253 attacks in the Donetsk region. Nineteen people were injured and 35 civilian sites were damaged, including 14 residential buildings.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

Pokrovsk District

Two people were injured after drones struck in Bilozerka,

Kramatorsk District

Occupying forces fired on Sloviansk using ‘Smerch’ multiple rocket launchers, damaging five private homes.

The enemy carried out 11 strikes on Kramatorsk using "KAB-250" bombs and drones. Fourteen civilians were injured. An apartment block, a non-residential building, two petrol stations and 11 civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Novodonetsk, an apartment block, an infrastructure facility and a car were damaged; in Raihorodok, two private homes and a shop were damaged.

The Russians attacked Druzhkivka with a "KAB-250" bomb and three FPV drones – wounding two residents and damaging three blocks of flats and one private house.

In Samiilivka, one person was injured and a private house was damaged as a result of a drone attack.

Read more: Russians strike Sloviansk with "Smerch" MLRS: 5 houses damaged

Consequences of the attack







