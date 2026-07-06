Russians strike Sloviansk with "Smerch" MLRS: 5 houses damaged

During the day on July 6, Russian troops shelled a private residential area of Sloviansk in the Donetsk region using a Smerch multiple launch rocket system.

As Censor.NET reports, this was stated by Vadym Liakh, head of the Sloviansk City Military Administration, in a Facebook post.

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Strike on residential area

According to the city head, the attack took place at 2:50 p.m. A private residential area came under fire.

"Today, July 6, at 2:50 p.m., the enemy struck the private residential area of Sloviansk with a Smerch MLRS. At least five private houses were damaged," Vadym Liakh said.

Consequences of the shelling

As a result of the attack, at least five private residential houses were damaged. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Earlier, we reported that Russian occupiers struck Kramatorsk with a FAB-250 aerial bomb fitted with a guidance module. Three people were injured in the attack.

See more: Russian FPV drone attacked civilian vehicle in Kramatorsk: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS