Russian FPV drone attacked civilian vehicle in Kramatorsk: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle, injuring one person.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Strike on Kramatorsk

A Russian FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle in Kramatorsk – one person was injured

A fire broke out, but emergency services quickly brought it under control.

See more: During attack on Kyiv, Regional Intensive Care Hospital – which had been evacuated from Mariupol – was damaged. PHOTOS

Attack on Sloviansk

Another fire broke out in Sloviansk, where enemy shelling set reeds alight in an open area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

See more: One person killed, 10 injured – aftermath of Russian attacks in Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack







