Russian FPV drone attacked civilian vehicle in Kramatorsk: one person injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS
In Kramatorsk, in the Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle, injuring one person.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Strike on Kramatorsk
A Russian FPV drone struck a civilian vehicle in Kramatorsk – one person was injured
A fire broke out, but emergency services quickly brought it under control.
Attack on Sloviansk
Another fire broke out in Sloviansk, where enemy shelling set reeds alight in an open area. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
Consequences of the attack
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