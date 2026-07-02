During attack on Kyiv, Regional Intensive Care Hospital – which had been evacuated from Mariupol – was damaged. PHOTOS

In Kyiv, the Regional Intensive Care Hospital – which had been evacuated from Mariupol in the Donetsk region – was damaged as a result of overnight shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, this medical facility has already endured the siege of Mariupol, evacuation, the loss of its home, and relocation. Its doctors have endured the most harrowing days of full-scale war, but they did not stop. They continued to work, saving lives and restoring medical care for the residents of Donetsk Oblast, now in Kyiv.

"Today, the enemy has once again struck a place where people are treated and saved," Filashkin emphasised.

Watch more: Massive strike on Kyiv: 18 dead so far, rescue operation continues. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Damage

It is noted that there is minor damage to the operating theatre. Specialists will still need to inspect the equipment. The premises have already been partially restored; an assessment report will now be drawn up and the scope of work determined.

The polyclinic suffered the most damage – the damage there is significant.

See more: Over 52,000 people took shelter in Kyiv Metro during Russian Federation’s nighttime attack, - Kyiv Metro. PHOTO

"Russia is not just waging war against the military. It is striking hospitals, schools, homes – everything that sustains a normal human life," added the head of the Regional Military Administration.

The aftermath of the strike on the hospital













Watch more: Six people may be trapped under rubble of destroyed building in Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO

Massive shelling of Kyiv on 2 July

On the night of 2 July 2026, Russia carried out a massive combined attack on Kyiv, using strike drones, ballistic missiles and cruise missiles. Explosions rang out for several hours, whilst air defence forces engaged aerial targets over the capital.

According to the latest reports, 18 people are known to have been killed, with over 80 more injured; some remain missing.