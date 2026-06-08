Russian FAB-250 bombs strike Sloviansk: 9 people injured

The number of people injured in the Russian airstrike on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region has risen to nine.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a statement by the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office on Telegram.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on the residential area

On 8 June 2026, Russian troops struck Sloviansk with three FAB-250 aerial bombs fitted with UMPK glide kits. Residential areas of the city came under attack.

According to official data, six women aged 48 to 75, two men aged 59 and 68, and a 17-year-old girl were injured.

"On 8 June 2026, the occupation forces attacked Sloviansk with three FAB-250 bombs fitted with UMPK glide kits. Residential areas came under enemy fire," the Prosecutor’s Office said.

See more: "Nova Poshta" branch in Sloviansk was damaged as result of drone strike. PHOTOS

Consequences of attack and investigation

The injured sustained blast injuries, traumatic brain injuries with concussions, fragmentation wounds, a closed fracture, multiple lacerations and cuts, as well as contusions. All of them received qualified medical care.

A private house was completely destroyed at the epicentre of the explosions. Another 14 private and apartment buildings, as well as vehicles, were damaged.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sloviansk District Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Earlier, it was reported that at least seven people had been injured in the strike on Sloviansk.

Read more: Russian drone damages fire and rescue unit in Sloviansk