"Nova Poshta" branch in Sloviansk was damaged as result of drone strike. PHOTOS

Overnight, Russian forces carried out a drone strike on Nova Poshta branch No. 1 in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, causing damage.

This was reported by the company, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

It is noted that no staff were injured.



It is reported that the State Emergency Service and the police are working at the site of the strike. An assessment of the attack’s consequences is ongoing. Detailed information regarding the condition of the cargo will be established once the aftermath of the fire has been fully cleared.

Watch more: Ruscists strike central Sloviansk with FAB-1500: historic landmark destroyed, number of injured rises to 5. VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS (updated)

Compensation

The company emphasises that it will compensate customers for the declared value of the destroyed parcels.

"We are already contacting customers to provide details of the compensation. Nova Poshta has reorganised its logistics routes to ensure the timely delivery of parcels. Up-to-date information on their location can be obtained via the mobile app or on the company’s website," added Nova Poshta.

Consequences of the strike





What preceded it

It was previously reported that on 31 May, an enemy drone destroyed Nova Poshta branch No. 1 in Dnipro. The building was completely burnt out.