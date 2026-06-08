Enemy struck Sloviansk with aerial bombs: at least seven people wounded. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 8 June 2026, Russian forces launched strikes on Sloviansk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties

According to the Regional Military Administration, at least seven people have been injured as a result of the attack on Sloviansk.

Among the injured is a 17-year-old girl. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: "Nova Poshta" branch in Sloviansk was damaged as result of drone strike. PHOTOS

Details

It is also noted that at midday today, the Russians dropped three aerial bombs on the city.

An administrative building, a medical facility, numerous high-rise blocks, and private homes were damaged.

The full extent of the damage is being assessed.

Consequences





