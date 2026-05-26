Russian drone damages fire and rescue unit in Sloviansk

On the night of 26 May, Russian forces twice attacked the Sloviansk hromada with Geran-2 attack drones.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the Sloviansk City Council.

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What Russian forces damaged

The attacks damaged infrastructure facilities in Sloviansk and Bylbasivka.

A building of a fire and rescue unit was also hit by a Russian strike.

A fire broke out after a utility building on the unit’s premises was hit.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: four dead and 11 wounded. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack

The blast wave damaged garage bays, the roof, and windows of the building.

The fire was extinguished. No reports of killed or injured people have been received.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: four dead and 11 wounded. PHOTOS