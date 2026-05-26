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Russian drone damages fire and rescue unit in Sloviansk
On the night of 26 May, Russian forces twice attacked the Sloviansk hromada with Geran-2 attack drones.
Censor.NET reports this, citing the Sloviansk City Council.
What Russian forces damaged
The attacks damaged infrastructure facilities in Sloviansk and Bylbasivka.
A building of a fire and rescue unit was also hit by a Russian strike.
A fire broke out after a utility building on the unit’s premises was hit.
Consequences of the attack
The blast wave damaged garage bays, the roof, and windows of the building.
The fire was extinguished. No reports of killed or injured people have been received.
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