Russia completely destroyed gas stations on Kharkiv-Poltava highway

Russian troops have destroyed all gas stations along the highway between Kharkiv and Poltava.

According to Censor.NET, Oleksandr Skoryk, a member of the Kharkiv Regional Council, reported this in a comment to "Espreso."

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According to him, there are no functioning gas stations left along the stretch from Kharkiv to Poltava.

"Gas stations along the stretch from Kharkiv to Poltava have been completely destroyed: in the village of Valky, in the city of Chutove, and further along the road to Poltava," Skoryk said.

Drivers were urged to stock up on fuel in advance

The lawmaker advised drivers planning to travel along this route to fill up their vehicles ahead of time and carry a sufficient supply of fuel.

He also noted that the Russian occupiers had destroyed the last gas station on this stretch the day before.

About 80 gas stations have been destroyed in the Kharkiv region

According to Skoryk, since the start of the full-scale war, the Russian army has destroyed more than 200 gas stations across Ukraine.

Of these, about 80 gas stations were destroyed in the Kharkiv region.

On the afternoon of July 27, Russian invaders struck a gas station in Kharkiv. At least two civilians were injured as a result of the new attack, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

See more: Russians attacked four petrol stations and fire station in Poltava region. PHOTO