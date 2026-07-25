Russians attacked four petrol stations and fire station in Poltava region. PHOTO

On the night of 25 July, Russian drones attacked civilian infrastructure in the Poltava district. Four petrol stations and a fire station were hit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vitalii Diakivnych.

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At around 05:05 a.m., enemy UAVs were recorded striking two petrol stations and a fire station.

At that time, no reports of fatalities or injuries had been received by the emergency services.

Subsequently, two more petrol stations were hit

Later, the Regional Military Administration reported that Russian drones had attacked two more petrol stations in the Poltava district during the night.

"Fortunately, there were no casualties," said Dyakivnych.

The full extent of the damage is currently being assessed, and the relevant services are continuing to work at the sites of the strikes.

Read also on "Censor.NET": Russian drones attacked two petrol stations in Sumy: fires broke out





