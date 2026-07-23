Russian drones attacked two gas stations in Sumy, causing fires
Russian drones attacked two gas stations in Sumy on the evening of July 22.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Kryvosheenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration.
Two attacks in quick succession
After 10 p.m., Kryvosheenko reported a strike on a gas station in the Kovpakivsky district of the city. The strike caused a fire.
Half an hour later, news of another attack emerged.
"Another Russian drone attacked a gas station in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy. A fire broke out on the gas station premises," he said.
In both cases, there were no reports of casualties.
Earlier, it was reported that on June 22, Russian troops struck gas stations in Kharkiv twice.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password