Russian drones attacked two gas stations in Sumy, causing fires

Russian drones attacked two gas stations in Sumy on the evening of July 22.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Serhii Kryvosheenko, head of the Sumy City Military Administration.

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Two attacks in quick succession

After 10 p.m., Kryvosheenko reported a strike on a gas station in the Kovpakivsky district of the city. The strike caused a fire.

Half an hour later, news of another attack emerged.

"Another Russian drone attacked a gas station in the Zarichnyi district of Sumy. A fire broke out on the gas station premises," he said.

In both cases, there were no reports of casualties.

Earlier, it was reported that on June 22, Russian troops struck gas stations in Kharkiv twice.

Read more: Enemy SRGs reduce activity in Sumy region, but intense shelling continues – NGU spokesperson Muzychuk