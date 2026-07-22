Russians strike petrol station in Kharkiv twice: people injured, fires break out. PHOTOS

Today, 22 July, Russian forces twice struck petrol stations in Kharkiv, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service in the Kharkiv region, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known

The first FPV drone attack on a petrol station reportedly left five people injured. They were diagnosed with acute stress reactions and received all the necessary assistance.

A fuel dispenser caught fire. Rescuers quickly extinguished the blaze.

See more: Russia attacked postal terminal near Kharkiv with three "Banderol" missiles. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russians attacked a petrol station within Kharkiv for a second time using an FPV drone.

The strike caused a fire. A gas tank and a truck caught fire over a total area of 20 square metres.

According to preliminary reports, a 22-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire.

Units of the State Emergency Service, as well as medics and police officers, worked at the scene.

Read more: Russian strike on Kharkiv: man killed, nine injured, including two children

Consequences of the attacks













