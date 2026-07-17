729 0
Russian strike on Kharkiv: man killed, nine injured, including two children
Russian forces struck Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary reports, a man was killed, and at least nine other people require medical attention. The injured include two children aged two and seven.
Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported this, Censor.NET informs.
According to preliminary information, the enemy struck Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.
Casualties
- Nine people currently require medical assistance.
- Unfortunately, one man was killed in the enemy strike on Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.
- Two boys aged seven and two were also injured, as were two men aged 24 and 50.
Emergency medical teams are operating at increased capacity.
Emergency services are operating at increased capacity.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password