Russian strike on Kharkiv: man killed, nine injured, including two children

Russian forces struck Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district. According to preliminary reports, a man was killed, and at least nine other people require medical attention. The injured include two children aged two and seven.

Kharkiv Regional Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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According to preliminary information, the enemy struck Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

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Casualties

Nine people currently require medical assistance.

Unfortunately, one man was killed in the enemy strike on Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

Two boys aged seven and two were also injured, as were two men aged 24 and 50.

Emergency medical teams are operating at increased capacity.

Emergency services are operating at increased capacity.

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