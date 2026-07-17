Occupiers carry out large-scale attacks on Naftogaz assets in three regions throughout day: fires break out, significant destruction reported

Since this morning and throughout almost the entire day, Russia has been carrying out large-scale attacks on Naftogaz Group’s production assets in the Kharkiv, Poltava and Sumy regions. It is using various types of drones, including jet-powered ones.

Acting Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhii Fedorenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

Fires broke out at several facilities, and significant destruction was reported. Thanks to the safety measures taken, no employees were injured, and they remain in shelters. The extent of the damage to equipment cannot currently be accurately assessed because of the threat of repeated strikes. Operations at the facilities have been suspended.

Fedorenko emphasised that Russia is systematically attacking oil and gas infrastructure. Its objective is clear: to destroy gas production, impede preparations for winter and create problems during the heating season.

Read more: Some regions of Ukraine have lost power due to shelling of energy companies, energy worker in Sumy region was injured - Ministry of Energy

Work priorities

"Together with the team, we have clear priorities: continuing to build the necessary gas reserves, promptly restoring damaged facilities, implementing agreements with international partners and maintaining the momentum Naftogaz has gained over the past year under the leadership of Serhii Koretskyi.

"I understand all the challenges facing the company. We will make every effort to ensure that the country has sufficient gas and that preparations for winter proceed without disruption, despite all the enemy’s attempts to interfere. Thank you for your trust. There is a great deal of work ahead," Fedorenko said.

Read more: For second day running, Russians have been attacking Naftogaz’s production facilities in three regions: large-scale fires are raging and there is significant damage

Background

Earlier reports said that Russia was carrying out a large-scale drone attack on one of Naftogaz Group’s gas production facilities in the Kharkiv region.