Some regions of Ukraine have lost power due to shelling of energy companies, energy worker in Sumy region was injured - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of energy infrastructure, some consumers in the Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv regions have been temporarily left without power.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy.

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The enemy is attacking power workers and infrastructure facilities

In the Sumy region this morning, an enemy drone attacked a company vehicle belonging to Sumyoblenergo JSC. An employee of the company was injured in the attack; he has been hospitalized and is receiving the necessary medical care.

Recovery is ongoing, and no restrictions are expected

Utility workers are continuing restoration efforts around the clock, striving to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible.

"Utility workers are doing everything they can to restore power to all customers as quickly as possible. Restoration work is continuing around the clock," the Ministry of Energy said.

At the same time, no planned power restrictions are currently expected. Ukrainians are urged to use electricity wisely, especially during the evening peak hours from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

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