For second day running, Russians have been attacking Naftogaz’s production facilities in three regions: large-scale fires are raging and there is significant damage
For the second day running, the "Naftogaz" Group’s production facilities have come under attack; the shelling is still ongoing.
The company announced this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
It is reported that a number of targets in the Poltava region, Kharkiv region and Sumy regionare under Russian attack. The enemy is using various types of drones, including jet-powered ones. The attacks have been continuing almost non-stop since yesterday morning.
There is significant damage
It is reported that large-scale fires have broken out at several sites, causing significant damage. Some of the equipment has been shut down.
No staff were injured, thanks to safety measures taken in advance.
Naftogaz added that it is currently impossible to determine the full extent of the damage. An assessment of the consequences will begin as soon as the security situation allows.
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