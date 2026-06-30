Zelenskyy: Some local authorities are lagging behind in implementing their sustainability plans; personnel decisions will follow

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard reports from Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and Serhii Koretskyi, Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz, on preparations for winter.

The head of state spoke about this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Resource accumulation and protection

"We are continuing our preparations for the winter period: gas for Ukraine, protection for our power generation facilities and logistics routes, and the supply of essential equipment. It is important that the Ukrainian government and Naftogaz are very clearly fulfilling their tasks to build a network of additional energy partnerships for Ukraine, which will be able to support our country and its people this winter and in the long term," said the Head of State.

New energy agreements in July

In particular, Koretskyi reported on cooperation between energy companies: relevant agreements are being finalised for July.

"I am grateful to all our partners for their willingness to cooperate with Ukraine on an equal footing. We have also identified political priorities that we can strengthen through our relations with state leaders," said the President.

Fuel supplies, contingency plans and possible staff changes

For her part, Svyrydenko reported on ensuring our country has the necessary supplies of fuel, as well as on the implementation of the relevant resilience plans in the regions.